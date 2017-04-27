Trump says Mexico, Canada opposed NAFTA pull-out

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the leaders of Canada and Mexico called him asking the United States to remain a partner in the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he agreed.



But in a post Thursday morning on his verified Twitter account, the president said his positive response was "subject to the fact that if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA."



He said relationships between the U.S. and Mexico and Canada are "very good - deal very possible."



The White House had released a statement late Wednesday saying only that Trump assured the two leaders the U.S. wouldn't bolt NAFTA at this time.



Campaigning for the presidency last year, Trump repeatedly assailed NAFTA, saying it was a bad deal for America. He also pledged that if elected, he would dump it.