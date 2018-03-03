Latest Weather Blog
Trump says maybe US will have a president for life someday
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he thinks it's great that China's president now holds that office for life and muses that maybe the U.S. will do the same someday.
Trump's remarks came during a luncheon for Republican donors Saturday at his South Florida estate. CNN reported the remarks based on a recording it obtained.
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently consolidated power. Trump told the gathering: "He's now president for life. President for life. And he's great." Trump added: "I think it's great. Maybe we'll give that a shot someday."
Trump criticized his Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, repeated his view about "a rigged system," and called the invasion of Iraq "the single worst decision ever made." He referred to former President George W. Bush as "another real genius."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two films shot in Louisiana up for Academy Awards
-
Rising river levels forces one St. Francisville business to close early
-
Local business leaders aim to counteract crime with privately funded program
-
Big paws to fill: training begins for Raising Cane III
-
Friday night at the Box: LSU takes on Toledo