93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump says June 12 summit with Kim back on

2 hours 49 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 June 01, 2018 1:54 PM June 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12.

Trump says after an Oval Office meeting Friday with North Korea's Kim Yong Chol that he'd be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore.

Trump says his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected. He said it "went very well." Trump says his June 12 meeting will be "a beginning."

He says, "The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days