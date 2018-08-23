73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump says impeachment would cause economic dive

Thursday, August 23 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he believes the economy would tank if he were to be impeached.

Trump was asked in an interview with "Fox & Friends" if he believes Democrats will launch impeachment proceedings if they win the House this fall, as many suspect. He says, "If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor."

Trump says Americans would see economic "numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse." But Trump is also expressing doubt that that would ever happen. He says, "I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job."

