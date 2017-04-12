81°
Trump says health care before tax reform

April 12, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is saying he may reshuffle some of his major domestic priorities.

After Republican leaders pulled their health care bill back from a House vote last month, Trump signaled that he was ready to move on to tax overhaul and other issues.

But on Wednesday, Trump said on Fox Business Network that he'd rather move health care first. That's despite an ongoing impasse between GOP hardliners and moderates.

"I have to do health care first," said Trump. "I want to do it first to really do it right."

Without spending cuts in the health care bill, it's much harder for Republicans to cut taxes without adding to federal deficits.

"The tax reform and the tax cuts are better if I can do health care first," Trump said.

