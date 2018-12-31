63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump says he's ready to negotiate with Dems

Monday, December 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's "ready, willing and able" to negotiate an end to the partial government shutdown that has now stretched into its 10th day.
  
Trump tells Fox News Channel in a year-end interview set to air Monday night that Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi "can come over right now" and "could've come over anytime" to try to hash out a solution.
  
He adds that, "A lot of people are looking to get their paycheck, so I'm ready to go whenever they want."
  
Trump, however, is still insisting that any deal include billions of dollars to fund his long-stalled southern border wall. Democrats say that's a no-go.
  
The interview will air on "All-American New Year."

