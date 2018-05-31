88°
Trump says he's giving full pardon to Dinesh D'Souza

Thursday, May 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!"

D'Souza was sentenced in 2014 to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to violating federal election law by making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign in the names of others.

