Trump says he's eyeing Veterans Day for military parade

Saturday, February 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is eyeing Veterans Day for a military parade but says he'll scrap the idea if it can't be done at a "reasonable cost."

Trump wasn't asked to define "reasonable cost" during a telephone interview Saturday with Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro. But White House budget director Mick Mulvaney recently told Congress that a parade could cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Trump says officials are discussing Veterans Day in November as the likely date for the Pennsylvania Avenue parade, although he likes July 4.

But the president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.

Trump got the idea for having a military parade after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris.

Some lawmakers have panned the idea.

