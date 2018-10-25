71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump says he's 'bringing out the military' at border

4 hours 42 seconds ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 October 25, 2018 12:25 PM October 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's "bringing out the military" to address what he's calling a national emergency at the southern border.
  
The comments in Thursday's tweet come as thousands of Central American migrants continue their caravan trek through Mexico toward the hoped-for, but still far-distant U.S. border.
  
Trump in his tweet is blaming Democrats for laws he says make it too hard to stop people at the border. He says those trying to enter the U.S. "will be stopped!"
  
Trump tweeted Monday that he'd alerted the military that the situation was a "National Emergy" - but the Pentagon said then that they'd received no new orders to provide troops for border security.
  
Trump told a rally crowd in Wisconsin on Wednesday that the military was "all set."

