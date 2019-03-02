Trump says he'll issue order protecting campus free speech

Photo: ABC

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will soon sign an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal resources.



In remarks Saturday to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump highlighted concerns from some conservatives that their voices have been censored, whether on social media or at the nation's universities.



Trump invited Hayden Williams to join him while he addressed CPAC. Williams was punched while on the campus of University of California, Berkeley, to recruit for the conservative group Talking Points USA.



Trump told the gathering that Williams "took a hard punch in the face for all of us."



Williams says many conservative students face "discrimination, harassment or worse if they dare speak up on campus."