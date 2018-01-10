Trump says he doesn't think Oprah Winfrey will run

56°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest, but says: "I don't think she's going to run."
  
Trump spoke Tuesday at the White House as he met with lawmakers on immigration. He said "Oprah would be a lot of fun." But he said he knows her well and he doesn't think she'll run.
  
The president added that he appeared on one of her final shows and said he knows her "very well."
  
Winfrey gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes, which has sparked talk about whether she might run for president.
