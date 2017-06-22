82°
Trump says he didn't tape his conversations with Comey

1 hour 51 minutes 36 seconds ago June 22, 2017 Jun 22, 2017 Thursday, June 22 2017 June 22, 2017 12:32 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC News
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director.
  
Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist.
  
Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had.
  
When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"
  
Under a post-Watergate law, presidential recordings belong to the people and eventually can be made public. Destroying them would be a crime.
  
The House committee investigating Russian meddling in the election set a Friday deadline for the White House to hand over any tapes.

