Trump says 'hard' to imagine Kavanaugh did wrong

1 hour 6 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 September 19, 2018 9:15 AM September 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says "we'll have to make a decision" if Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's sexual-assault accuser "makes a credible showing" before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He said Wednesday it would be "very interesting." Trump calls Kavanaugh an "outstanding man" and says it's "very hard" for him to imagine anything happened. The Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Monday and has invited Kavanaugh and California college professor Christine Blasey Ford to testify regarding her allegation against him.

Ford says a drunken Kavanaugh assaulted her decades ago when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegation and has said he's willing to appear before the committee. Ford's attorneys say she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation before she testifies.

