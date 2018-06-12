Latest Weather Blog
Trump says denuclearization must be verifiable
SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump is telling reporters that North Korea's denuclearization will have to be total and verifiable as he prepares to head home from his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.
Trump spoke with reporters on Tuesday shortly before Air Force One took off from Singapore after a day of meetings with Kim. Trump says the U.S. would have to verify North Korea's denuclearization.
He says: "We're going to have to check it. We will check it. Total and complete."
Trump is heading home a day earlier than expected. He said he didn't want to stay an extra night when everything he'd set out to do had been accomplished.
He says, "There was nothing more we could have done." Trump will be stopping in Guam and Hawaii as he makes his way back to Washington
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, suspect arrested shootng in Gonzales
-
BTR to make major annoucement Tuesday
-
Chimes restaurant to add rooftop bar, new dining area
-
Contractor targeted in tangled murder mystery; Sheriff releases new information in rare...
-
St. George petition gaining ground as opponents push for more information
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1