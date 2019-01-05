62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump says Dem dishonored herself with profanity

3 hours 12 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, January 05 2019 Jan 5, 2019 January 05, 2019 10:55 AM January 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says newly elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan "dishonored herself" when she used profanity to describe him.
  
Speaking to reporters in the Rose Garden, Trump said Friday that he thought Tlaib's comments were "disgraceful."
  
The Michigan Democrat exclaimed at an event late Thursday that Democrats were going to impeach Trump, and used a profanity for him.
  
She didn't back down Friday, tweeting that "I will always speak truth to power." She added the hashtag, "#unapologeticallyMe."
  
Trump, who routinely slings verbal attacks at his critics, said: "I thought her comments were disgraceful" and "disrespectful" to the United States.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days