Trump says Dem dishonored herself with profanity
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says newly elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan "dishonored herself" when she used profanity to describe him.
Speaking to reporters in the Rose Garden, Trump said Friday that he thought Tlaib's comments were "disgraceful."
The Michigan Democrat exclaimed at an event late Thursday that Democrats were going to impeach Trump, and used a profanity for him.
She didn't back down Friday, tweeting that "I will always speak truth to power." She added the hashtag, "#unapologeticallyMe."
Trump, who routinely slings verbal attacks at his critics, said: "I thought her comments were disgraceful" and "disrespectful" to the United States.
