Trump says Cohen hearing may have hurt North Korea results

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has raised the possibility that a congressional hearing Democrats arranged with his former personal attorney may have contributed to the lack of results of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump left the summit in Vietnam with the North Korean leader without reaching an agreement last week. After sending out his National Security Adviser John Bolton to the Sunday talk shows to describe the summit as a success, Trump showed his frustration about the results by lashing out at Democrats.

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump criticized Democrats for holding the congressional hearing with his former lawyer Michael Cohen while he was in sensitive negotiations overseas. He said it may have been "a new low in American politics."

