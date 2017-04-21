Trump says China could solve the North Korea 'problem'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says that if China wants to solve "the North Korean problem, they will."



Trump has been pressing China both publicly and privately to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear ambitions.



In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said that China is the "economic lifeline" to North Korea. He conceded that "nothing is easy" regarding the tense situation with Pyongyang.



Trump's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping focused in part on North Korea's nuclear aims.