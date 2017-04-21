77°
Trump says China could solve the North Korea 'problem'

2 hours 56 minutes 41 seconds ago April 21, 2017 Apr 21, 2017 Friday, April 21 2017 April 21, 2017 7:06 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says that if China wants to solve "the North Korean problem, they will."

Trump has been pressing China both publicly and privately to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear ambitions.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said that China is the "economic lifeline" to North Korea. He conceded that "nothing is easy" regarding the tense situation with Pyongyang.

Trump's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping focused in part on North Korea's nuclear aims.

