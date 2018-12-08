Trump says chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end

55°
1 hour 44 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 December 08, 2018 1:06 PM December 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: PBS
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year.
  
Trump isn't saying immediately who will replace Kelly, a retired Marine general who has served as chief of staff since July 2017. But the president says an announcement about a replacement will be coming in the next day or two.
  
Trump spoke to reporters at the White House before departing for the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.
  
He calls Kelly "a great guy."
  
The West Wing shake-up comes as Trump is anticipating the challenge of governing and oversight when Democrats take control of the House in January, and as gears up for his own campaign for re-election in 2020.
