Trump says changes coming on high-tech visas

2 hours 1 minute 28 seconds ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 January 11, 2019 9:12 AM January 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says changes are coming in the way that the U.S. handles temporary H1-B visas, which allow American companies to bring high-tech and other skilled workers into the U.S. from abroad.

Trump tweeted Friday that those who hold the temporary H1-B visas can "rest assured" because changes are coming that will bring "both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship." Trump says the U.S. wants to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue careers in the U.S.

As a candidate, he promised to stop H-1B visas from being used as a "cheap labor program." A draft proposal circulated in January to review regulations, find ways to allocate visas more efficiently and ensure that beneficiaries are "the best and the brightest."

