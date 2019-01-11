Trump says changes coming on high-tech visas

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says changes are coming in the way that the U.S. handles temporary H1-B visas, which allow American companies to bring high-tech and other skilled workers into the U.S. from abroad.

Trump tweeted Friday that those who hold the temporary H1-B visas can "rest assured" because changes are coming that will bring "both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship." Trump says the U.S. wants to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue careers in the U.S.

As a candidate, he promised to stop H-1B visas from being used as a "cheap labor program." A draft proposal circulated in January to review regulations, find ways to allocate visas more efficiently and ensure that beneficiaries are "the best and the brightest."