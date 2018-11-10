52°
Trump says 7 to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Saturday, November 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and they include the wife of a major Republican Party donor, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth.
  
Trump will also posthumously recognize the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
  
Medals are going to Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Republican donor; Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the U.S. Senate; former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL.
  
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest honor for a civilian.
