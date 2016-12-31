Trump's praise of Putin could signal a new day for US policy

HONOLULU - Moscow is hoping Donald Trump will reconsider the sanctions the U.S. is levying in response to its finding of election hacking. The wait-and-see strategy is being bolstered by the American president-elect's own approving words for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Putin's foreign minister encouraged him to slap back at Washington for the sanctions, but Putin decided that Russia wouldn't immediately retaliate.



Trump then wrote on his Twitter feed: "Great move on delay (by V. Putin). I always knew he was very smart!"



Praise for a longtime adversary at odds with a sitting American president is remarkable for a president-elect - and the latest signal that U.S.-Russia relations, among other policies, could be getting a makeover from Trump.