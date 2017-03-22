67°
Trump's Pick Neil Gorsuch says he regrets confirmation process

March 22, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Adociated Press

WASHINGTON- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says "there is a lot" he regrets about the confirmation process, including putting his family through it.

President Donald Trump's pick appeared to grow somewhat testy after more than four hours of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asked about a 2010 Supreme Court decision allowed for more money in politics. Gorsuch refused to offer an opinion on the case. But he replied: "There's a lot about the confirmation process today that I regret. A lot. A lot."

Gorsuch said the late Justice Byron White, a fellow Coloradan who was confirmed in 1962, had a hearing that lasted 90 minutes and smoked through it. Gorsuch also referred to "putting my family through this."

