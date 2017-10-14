89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump's lawyers: Courts have no say over his Twitter feed

1 hour 49 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2017 Oct 14, 2017 October 14, 2017 2:29 PM October 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - Lawyers for President Donald Trump say a judge should reject a lawsuit challenging Trump's ability to block his critics from following him on Twitter.
  
The lawyers filed papers late Friday to try to put an end to a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that makes First Amendment claims. They say Trump's Twitter feed, which has more than 40 million followers, is not state action.
  
The lawsuit was filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Trump after criticizing the president.
  
Jameel Jaffer, the institute's director, said Trump's lawyers were wrong in their legal analysis. He said in a statement Saturday that the president is not above the law.
  
The lawsuit claims Trump's decision to block some individuals was a viewpoint-based restriction.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days