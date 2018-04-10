Trump's lawyer wants to dismiss defamation claim

Photo: The New York Times

WASHINGTON (AP)- President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is asking a federal judge to dismiss a defamation claim brought by a porn actress who said she had an affair with Trump.

An attorney for Michael Cohen filed court papers in Los Angeles late Monday asking to dismiss Stormy Daniels' claim as a frivolous lawsuit. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged Cohen defamed her by insinuating she lied when she said she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Cohen argues he didn't defame her and that Daniels is a liar because she previously denied the affair and now contends she had sex with Trump. He also argues she hasn't suffered any damages and that his statements were an opinion and "rhetorical hyperbole" under the law.