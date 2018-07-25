93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed

3 hours 19 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 July 25, 2018 12:14 PM July 25, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

LOS ANGELES - President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been smashed to pieces, ABC News reports.

Witnesses say a man removed a pickax from a guitar case around 3 o'clock in the morning local time and completely destroyed the red marble marker bearing the president's name on Hollywood Boulevard.

The suspect, 24-year-old Austin Clay, is being held for investigation of felony vandalism. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Trump received his place on the Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work on "The Apprentice." 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days