93°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed
LOS ANGELES - President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been smashed to pieces, ABC News reports.
Witnesses say a man removed a pickax from a guitar case around 3 o'clock in the morning local time and completely destroyed the red marble marker bearing the president's name on Hollywood Boulevard.
The suspect, 24-year-old Austin Clay, is being held for investigation of felony vandalism. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Trump received his place on the Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work on "The Apprentice."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Police K-9 struggles to wear paw-protection boots
-
Louisiana School for the Deaf poet shines with help of teammates
-
Alligator Bayou Road/Manchac Road reopens for first time since 2016 flood
-
Alligator Bayou Road set to reopen after 2016 flood
-
EBR Metro Council to discuss disparity study, BRPD grant