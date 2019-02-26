63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen disbarred

1 hour 24 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 1:59 PM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer is now an ex-lawyer.
  
Michael Cohen was officially disbarred on Tuesday while he was in Washington giving closed-door testimony to the House intelligence committee.
  
A New York court ruled that Cohen's guilty plea last November automatically stripped him of his eligibility to practice law.
  
A spokeswoman for Cohen did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
  
Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to the Senate intelligence committee and to campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to a former Playboy model and porn actress who allege they had affairs with Trump. Cohen is due to start a three-year prison sentence in May.
  
Cohen had been practicing law in New York since 1992.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days