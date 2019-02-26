65°
Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen disbarred
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer is now an ex-lawyer.
Michael Cohen was officially disbarred on Tuesday while he was in Washington giving closed-door testimony to the House intelligence committee.
A New York court ruled that Cohen's guilty plea last November automatically stripped him of his eligibility to practice law.
A spokeswoman for Cohen did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to the Senate intelligence committee and to campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to a former Playboy model and porn actress who allege they had affairs with Trump. Cohen is due to start a three-year prison sentence in May.
Cohen had been practicing law in New York since 1992.
