Trump's CIA choice to be questioned
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's choice to run the CIA faces a Senate confirmation hearing today.
Congressman Mike Pompeo, a four-term conservative Kansas Republican, is a member of the House intelligence committee, and also served on the partisan committee to investigate the deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya.
