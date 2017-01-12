64°
Trump's CIA choice to be questioned

January 12, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's choice to run the CIA faces a Senate confirmation hearing today.

Congressman Mike Pompeo, a four-term conservative Kansas Republican, is a member of the House intelligence committee, and also served on the partisan committee to investigate the deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya.

