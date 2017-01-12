64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump's choice to lead Pentagon appears before senators today

1 hour 38 minutes 34 seconds ago January 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12 2017 January 12, 2017 7:11 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis is in line to be the first career military officer to serve as defense secretary in more than a half-century.

He's scheduled to testify today before the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is expected to broadly approve his nomination.

In prepared remarks for the hearing, Mattis expresses unqualified support for traditional U.S. international alliances. Mattis says, "History is clear: Nations with strong allies thrive and those without them wither."

In contrast, during the White House campaign, Trump insisted that U.S. treaty allies and security partners pay more for their own defense and for hosting American forces on their soil.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days