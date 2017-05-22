68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump's budget proposal includes huge cuts to food stamps

1 hour 51 minutes 14 seconds ago May 22, 2017 May 22, 2017 Monday, May 22 2017 May 22, 2017 6:49 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday. It includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

All told, according to people familiar with the plan, Trump's budget includes $1.7 trillion over 10 years in cuts from such so-called mandatory programs. That includes cuts to pensions for federal workers and higher contributions toward those pension benefits, as well as cuts to refundable tax credits paid to the working poor.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days