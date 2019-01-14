41°
Trump's AG nominee: 'Vitally important' Mueller finish work

Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general will tell senators at his confirmation hearing "it is vitally important" that special counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to complete his Russia investigation.

That's according to a transcript of William Barr's prepared remarks obtained Monday by The Associated Press. Barr is to face the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. He will face questions about his views on Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Democrats have raised concerns about comments Barr has made about Mueller's probe, including an unsolicited memo he sent the Justice Department last year criticizing Mueller's inquiry into whether Trump sought to obstruct justice. Barr will say he's known Mueller for decades, respects him and believes he should be allowed to complete his work.

