Trump reveals his Travel ban

1 hour 25 minutes 49 seconds ago March 07, 2017 Mar 7, 2017 Tuesday, March 07 2017 March 07, 2017 4:32 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Opponents are promising to challenge President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The new, narrower ban temporarily bars new visas for citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries. Iraq is no long on the list.

The new ban also suspends the entire U.S. refugee program.

