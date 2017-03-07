69°
Trump reveals his Travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) - Opponents are promising to challenge President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
The new, narrower ban temporarily bars new visas for citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries. Iraq is no long on the list.
The new ban also suspends the entire U.S. refugee program.
