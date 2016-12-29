63°
Trump responds after Kerry's speech
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says Israel is being treated "very, very unfairly."
Yesterday, Secretary of State John Kerry angered Israel after saying that Israel's continued settlement-building on land the Palestinians claim is leading to an "irreversible one-state reality."
Trump yesterday refused to directly answer a question about whether Israel should stop building settlements, but he said countries that are "horrible places" never get reprimanded.