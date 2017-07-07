79°
Trump, Putin agree election issue is hindrance

1 hour 25 minutes 53 seconds ago July 07, 2017 Jul 7, 2017 Friday, July 07 2017 July 07, 2017 8:18 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

HAMBURG, Germany - Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agree on one aspect of Moscow's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign: The issue has become a hindrance to better relations.
 
That's according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who says the U.S. and Russian presidents had a "robust and lengthy" discussion about the interference, though Putin denied involvement.
 
Tillerson's Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, says Trump accepted Putin's assurances that Russia didn't meddle in the U.S. election.
 
U.S. lawmakers of both parties had demanded that Trump not shy away from the issue in his highly anticipated meeting with Putin. Trump has avoided stating unequivocally in the past that Russia interfered, even as investigations proceed into whether his campaign colluded with Russians who sought to help him win.

