Trump pushes immigration deal, says 'last chance' to pass

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is touting his proposal on immigration as it faces an uphill battle in Congress.

In a tweet Tuesday, Trump asserts that Democrats and Republicans must act now to provide legal protections to young "Dreamer" immigrants in the U.S. illegally. He writes: "This will be our last chance, there will never be another opportunity! March 5th."

Trump was referring to the deadline after which he has said a program protecting young immigrants from deportation would end. In fact, a recent court ruling has rendered that deadline meaningless.

The Senate's Republican and Democratic leaders say it's going to be tough to broker a successful deal on immigration policy, including $25 billion Trump wants for a border wall with Mexico.