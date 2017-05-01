66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump promotes revamped health care bill

44 minutes 50 seconds ago May 01, 2017 May 1, 2017 Monday, May 01 2017 May 01, 2017 8:17 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is promoting a revamped health care overhaul effort after failing to advance legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in his first three months in office.

Trump tweeted Sunday that a "new healthcare plan is on its way," promising lower premiums and protection for people with pre-existing conditions.

The House did not vote last week on a renewed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, but the White House remains hopeful action could come soon.

Meanwhile, congressional negotiators reached agreement Sunday on a $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency to Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until midnight Friday to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.

