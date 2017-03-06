Latest Weather Blog
Trump privately signs revised travel ban
President Donald Trump has signed a revised travel ban that temporarily halts entry to the U.S. for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas and suspends the country's refugee program.
That's according to White House spokesman Michael Short, who says the signing was done privately.
The new directive aims to address legal issues with the original order, which caused confusion at airports, sparked protests around the country and was ultimately blocked by federal courts.
The revised order is narrower and specifies that a 90-day ban on people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen does not apply to those who already have valid visas.
The White House also dropped Iraq from the list of banned countries.
Sec. of State Rex Tillerson: With new immigration order "Pres. Trump is exercising his rightful authority to keep our people safe." pic.twitter.com/2yUZOKZzxR— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 6, 2017
