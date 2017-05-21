69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump presents Saudis with $110B arms deal, Israeli officials concerned

1 hour 23 minutes 15 seconds ago May 21, 2017 May 21, 2017 Sunday, May 21 2017 May 21, 2017 7:12 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

A senior Israeli Cabinet minister has voiced concern about the U.S.'s $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

Yuval Steinitz, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israeli officials will have to "hear the explanations" of the deal when President Donald Trump arrives in Israel on Monday.

Steinitz says it is crucial that Israel maintain its military edge over its Arab neighbors, despite warming ties with Sunni Arab countries like Saudi Arabia.

Steinitz says, "This is not a country that we have diplomatic relations with" and that it "is still a hostile country and nobody knows what the future holds."

Steinitz says the deal is "definitely something that should trouble us."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days