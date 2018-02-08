Trump praises Senate budget deal

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is applauding a budget deal reached by Senate leaders Wednesday.

Trump says in a tweet that the agreement "is so important for our great Military" and gives Defense Secretary Jim Mattis "what he needs" to keep the country safe.

He's calling on members of both parties to "support our troops and support this Bill!"

The deal brokered by Senate leaders would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years.

But both liberal Democrats and GOP tea party forces oppose the plan, raising questions about its chances just a day before the latest government shutdown deadline