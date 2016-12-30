Trump praises Putin for response as 'very smart'

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump is praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for holding off on retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for its alleged interference in the U.S. election.



Trump on Twitter praises Putin's "Great move on delay."



He adds, "I always knew he was very smart!"

Putin on Friday condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia. But he said Moscow would not retaliate by expelling American diplomats.



Trump has been slow to criticize Putin and has questioned U.S. intelligence linking Russia to campaign hacks.



Trump is planning to meet next week with U.S. intelligence officials, but he says it's time for the country to move on.