Trump postpones Thursday's annual congressional picnic
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right."
The annual event for lawmakers and their families had been planned for Thursday night. He did not say when it would be rescheduled. Trump said Wednesday at the White House that "it doesn't feel right to have a picnic for Congress."
Trump is under mounting pressure to reverse the administration's immigration enforcement policy that has led to more than 2,300 migrant children being separated from their families at the southern border since May.
Trump met with House Republicans at the Capitol on Tuesday night to discuss immigration.
