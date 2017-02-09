Trump 'positive' on air traffic control change





WASHINGTON - A top airline industry lobbyist says President Donald Trump was "extraordinarily positive" when airline executives urged him to support privatizing America's air traffic control system.



Nick Calio is president and CEO of Airlines for America, a trade association. Calio spoke after a White House meeting Thursday between Trump and airline and airport executives.



He says he expects Trump will back legislation to spin off air traffic control operations from the Federal Aviation Administration and place them under the control of a private, nonprofit corporation.



Calio says, "I think he's on track to do that."



Business aircraft operators fear the corporation's board will be dominated by airlines.



Airlines have complained the FAA is taking too long to modernize the air traffic system. Republican congressman Bill Shuster is chairman of the House Transportation Committee. Shuster introduced legislation to privatize the system last year but the bill stalled after opposition from other top lawmakers and from business aircraft operators.

