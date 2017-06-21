77°
Trump ponders solar panels on border wall

1 hour 4 minutes 7 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 10:13 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Sacramento Bee
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is musing about putting solar panels on his proposed wall on the Mexican border.
  
Trump is suggesting at a rally Wednesday evening in Iowa that a solar wall would "create energy and pay for itself."
  
He then joked it would mean Mexico "will have to pay much less money" to build it. Trump claimed as a candidate that Mexico would fully fund his impenetrable border wall - a plan Mexico rejected.
  
Trump also suggested the panels would make the wall "beautiful" and then praised himself by saying, "Pretty good imagination, right?"
  
The wall, which was a signature campaign promise, has not been at the center of the White House's agenda. Construction has not begun.

