Trump ponders solar panels on border wall
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is musing about putting solar panels on his proposed wall on the Mexican border.
Trump is suggesting at a rally Wednesday evening in Iowa that a solar wall would "create energy and pay for itself."
He then joked it would mean Mexico "will have to pay much less money" to build it. Trump claimed as a candidate that Mexico would fully fund his impenetrable border wall - a plan Mexico rejected.
Trump also suggested the panels would make the wall "beautiful" and then praised himself by saying, "Pretty good imagination, right?"
The wall, which was a signature campaign promise, has not been at the center of the White House's agenda. Construction has not begun.
