Trump pleased Dems have 'come to their senses'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he is pleased that congressional Democrats "have come to their senses" and abandoned their filibuster that shut down the federal government. Trump says his administration will make a long-term immigration deal "if and only if it's good for our country."

Trump issued a statement Monday afternoon after roughly 25 senators from both parties helped negotiate an end to the federal government shutdown. It was read by spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press briefing.

Trump said he was glad the government will be funded. He continued: "Once the government is funded, my administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration."

He added: "We will make a long term deal on immigration if and only if it's good for our country."