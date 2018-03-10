55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump pardons Navy man who shot illegal sub photos

12 hours 50 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, March 09 2018 Mar 9, 2018 March 09, 2018 1:47 PM March 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Washington Times
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has pardoned a Navy sailor who took photographs of the classified areas of a military submarine.
  
Kristian Saucier pleaded guilty last year for taking the photos inside the USS Alexandria in 2009. He's served a 12-month prison sentence for the crime.
  
Trump referenced Saucier's case often on the campaign trail as he criticized his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.
  
Saucier has said he merely wanted service mementos. But federal prosecutors said he was a disgruntled sailor who compromised national security and then obstructed the investigation by destroying a laptop and camera.
  
The news was announced by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee at a briefing Friday.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days