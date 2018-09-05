Trump, others dispute book's description of unhinged leader

Photo: WWL-TV

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and members of his administration are disputing quotations and anecdotes attributed to them in a new book by journalist Bob Woodward in which the president is disparaged as an "idiot" and his White House as "Crazytown."

In his book "Fear: Trump in the White House," Woodward writes that that senior aides to Trump snatched sensitive documents off his desk to keep him from making impulsive decisions. Trump tells The Daily Caller that didn't happen.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is quoted in the book as telling associates that Trump acted like and has the understanding of "a fifth or sixth-grader." Chief of staff John Kelly is quoted as calling Trump "an idiot" and lamenting, "We're in Crazytown."

Both officials denied those accounts in statements Tuesday.