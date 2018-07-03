Trump orders US flags lowered to honor slain journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flags be flown at half-staff on federal property in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital.

The order comes after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday Trump had declined his request to lower the flags. Trump issued a proclamation Tuesday ordering the flags be flown at half-staff through sunset.

Five Capital Gazette newspaper employees were killed Thursday when a gunman with a grudge against the publication shot them in the newsroom. Trump repeatedly has called journalists the "enemy of the people."

He said the day after the shooting that journalists should not fear being violently attacked while doing their job. The White House says Trump ordered the flags be lowered as soon as he learned of the Annapolis mayor's request.