57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump orders huge tariffs on China

2 hours 7 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 March 22, 2018 7:10 PM March 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's announcement that he's moving to impose steel tariffs of up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports is rattling financial markets and touching off a fresh economic debate.
  
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says "imposing taxes on American consumers and job creators in the form of new tariffs" is not the way to achieve fairness in the U.S. trade relationship with China.
  
But some labor unions are applauding the move. The United Steelworkers union says Trump is taking a "balanced approach" by pushing the tariffs, investment restrictions on China and a case with the World Trade Organization.
  
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply on the news that Trump was planning to confront China but regained some of its earlier losses in afternoon trading.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days