Trump order would target high-skilled worker visa program

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers.



Trump is heading Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he plans to sign an order dubbed "Buy American and Hire American." That's according to administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity despite the president's frequent criticism of the use of anonymous sources.



The officials say the order will ask federal departments to offer changes so that H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid applicants.



Officials say the order also seeks to strengthen existing requirements that American-made products be used in certain federal construction projects, as well as in various federal transportation grant-funded work.