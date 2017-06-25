75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump optimistic on health care; some doubtful

1 hour 14 minutes 56 seconds ago June 25, 2017 Jun 25, 2017 Sunday, June 25 2017 June 25, 2017 9:18 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace "Obamacare." But some lawmakers have doubts.
  
Trump tells "Fox and Friends" he believes his majority party is "going to get there."
  
That optimism runs counter to the public opposition of five Republican senators so far to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law. And several lawmakers acknowledge that getting majority support will be tough.
  
Unless those holdouts can be swayed, their numbers are more than enough to torpedo the measure developed in private by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and deliver a bitter defeat for the president.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days