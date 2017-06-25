Trump optimistic on health care; some doubtful

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace "Obamacare." But some lawmakers have doubts.

Trump tells "Fox and Friends" he believes his majority party is "going to get there."

That optimism runs counter to the public opposition of five Republican senators so far to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law. And several lawmakers acknowledge that getting majority support will be tough.

Unless those holdouts can be swayed, their numbers are more than enough to torpedo the measure developed in private by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and deliver a bitter defeat for the president.